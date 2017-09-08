Jim thinks Shrimps are due change of luck

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley hopes his side’s luck turns soon after more controversial refereeing decisions went against his team.

A red card for Vadaine Oliver and seeing two good penalty claims turned down in the 2-1 home defeat to Accrington Stanley left Bentley, not for the first time, bemoaning his side’s fortunes. The result also meant the Shrimps are now four games without a win ahead of visiting Notts County on Saturday.

The Shrimps are 19th in the early League Two table, having picked up five points from their opening five games.

Bentley said: “Every team at every level needs a bit of luck.

“You often hear people say that luck evens itself out but I don’t think that’s the case for us over the last few years. I don’t really know what it is.

“Whether it is because we are one of the smaller clubs or not, there is something, because there is no way we should get the amount of decisions going against us that we do.”

The sending off means Bentley will be without Oliver for the trip to Meadow Lane with the Shrimps who looking to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Bentley is however happy that he does have new options up front now after signing Adam McGurk and teenager Callum Lang.

The latter has arrived on loan from Wigan, while McGurk –, who joined on a free transfer from Cambridge – is a player Bentley has always admired.

He said: “Adam has gone off the radar a bit with injuries but in the past he has proved he is a very good player.

“He is adaptable and we know what he can do.

“Adam hasn’t played much recently and he tired on Saturday but you could also see that he is a good player.”