Irish players a big factor in Maguire’s PNE move

Sean Maguire says Preston’s ever-increasing Irish contingent was a big factor in him making the move to Deepdale.

The prolific Cork City striker will link up with North End at the end of July after the clubs agreed a compensation package and he signed a three-year deal.

He becomes the latest player to make the move from the League of Ireland to the Lilywhites.

Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle arrived from Dundalk in January and went straight into Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland plans, something which appeals to Maguire, who also counts PNE midfielder Alan Browne as a good friend.

“Seeing Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan come over and make such a big impact and do unbelievably well, getting straight into the national team, is something that I will be aiming for once I get over there,” said the 23-year-old, speaking to PNE’s official website.

“It’s brilliant for the two boys,

“I didn’t fear them going over there and not getting into the team because they are two great fellas and even better players, they were playing in Europe for Dundalk.

“It took Andy a while to get his first start but it’s always going to be harder for a centre half than a winger like Daryl.

“They have both stepped up to the plate and obviously got their Irish caps and they are regulars in the squad now and that is the level that I am going to be pushing for.

“The move is a no brainer really for me.

“Obviously having the Irish fellas over there in Preston already will help me settle in and I really can’t wait to get going.

“It’s crazy how many Irish players there are at the club so it will be a big help to have some familiar faces around when I go into a dressing room where I don’t really know my surroundings.

“There will be a couple of lads in there that I know quite well, obviously Andy and Daryl and then there are a couple of Irish lads that I’ve never met before and then there’s Alan Browne who I have been good mates with for a couple of years now.

“I’ve been in a couple of Irish squads with him and so it’s great and it will really help me settle in.”

Greg Cunningham and Eoin Doyle, who could be set for a move away from Deepdale, complete North End’s Irish contingent while Aiden McGeady spent last season on loan with Simon Grayson’s side.

Maguire is also set to be joined at PNE by Cork team mate Kevin O’Connor.