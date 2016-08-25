Hugill out to give PNE boss Grayson a headache

JORDAN Hugill believes he’s doing all he can to give Preston North End boss Simon Grayson a real headache.

The front man has impressed largely as a substitute this season but took his chance from the start on Tuesday night, scoring the second goal in the 2-0 EFL Cup win over Oldham.

Now, with Joe Garner out of the building having joined Rangers, the 24-year-old is one of number of players hoping to prove they can fill the void left by PNE’s talisman.

Hugill said: “It’s a brilliant move for Garns, we wish him all the best after what he’s done here.

“But it has left a space open for someone on a Saturday.

“I know for a fine fact whoever goes in will do a really good job for the team.

“I can only do what I can do.

“I feel as though when I’ve been coming on in games I’ve been doing well.

“I got my chance to start (against Oldham) and I feel as though I did well, scoring a goal and playing well.

“It’s good for me because I’m putting out there the best that I can.

“It’s good for the gaffer to know that he’s got that there for him if he chooses to start me or use me off the bench.

“I don’t really mind. I’d like to be starting but it’s not down to me at the end of the day.”

With Jermaine Beckford also having picked up a knock that saw him miss the league cup win, Hugill will be hoping he’s done enough to get the nod at Ipswich on Saturday, the final game before the international break.

He said: “We just want to carry on the momentum and hopefully go there and pick up the three points.

“It would be brilliant to get them before the break because we can then have a nice rest and can come back with the win behind us not thinking about anything else.

“It’s tough, especially when you’re on a bit of losing streak, like we were for the first few games of the season.

“But all the lads dug deep, we got the win at the weekend (at QPR) and carried it on with the cup win.”

Both PNE and Hugill had to be patient on Tuesday with Oldham frustrating North End until Eoin Doyle opened the scoring midway through the second period.

Hugill then made sure of the progression into the next round with an 81st-minute header into an empty net as Doyle turned provider after forcing an error from Latics ‘keeper Connor Ripley.

He said: “I don’t think he would have saved it even if he was in the goal.

“I had a few chances early doors.

“A few were saved and a few went over but I knew I was going to get a good chance and when Doyley sent the cross in I was there at the back stick.

“I’d missed a few but didn’t let it get to me, I just kept plugging away and that resulted in the goal.”