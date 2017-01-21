Hugill hails PNE's character after firing them to Aston Villa point

Comeback king Jordan Hugill hailed Preston North End’s character after they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Aston Villa.

An abject first half display saw Albert Adomah score twice, the second a controversial penalty, to put the hosts in command.

But the visitors were a different side after the interval, Hugill striking twice in 12 minutes as North End picked up what at one stage looked like being a very unlikely point.

“It shows the character we’ve got in the changing room that we all want to do well and we all want to do well for the club,” said the striker, now PNE’s leading scorer with eight.

“We’re all fighters, it was a brilliant performance second half.

“We worked hard and we righted the wrongs from the first half and got the two goals.

“The manager had a few things to say at half-time but it was what we needed after the first half, something to get us up and going.

“We were miles off it first half and the old cliche it was a game of two halves.

“We came out fighting and we deserved the result in the end.”

