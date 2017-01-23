Hugill focused on job in hand with PNE

Jordan Hugill is focused on the job in hand at Preston North End despite admiring glances from elsewhere.

The popular front man enhanced his growing reputation by scoring both goals as Simon Grayson’s side came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Aston Villa.

PNE have already turned down a £1.5 million bid from Ipswich for the striker’s services with performances like the one at Villa Park only set to increase any interest there is in the improving 24-year-old.

The man himself was simply pleased to get back on the goalscoring trail having inspired North End to an unlikely point at Villa Park.

“I try to stay out of it, it’s nothing to do with me,” said Hugill of Ipswich’s bid.

“It’s flattering but my job’s here. I want to score goals and I want to do well.

“I play for Preston North End and that’s where my focus is, that’s where I want to be.

“I take each game as it comes and I think I’ve been doing well over the last few weeks, I’ve just not been getting the goals I’ve deserved.

“I’ve been doing a lot for the team and the two goals are reward for all the hard work I’ve been putting in.”

The brace takes Hugill back to the top of PNE’s goalscoring charts with eight, Callum Robinson having taken the lead briefly thanks to his goal in the win over Brighton.

These were Hugill’s first goals since November, Simon Makienok having had a spell leading the line in the interim with competition for places as fierce as ever up top.

“I couldn’t have Cal in the lead for too long,” he joked.

“It’s good to be back up there but the main thing is that I’m scoring goals, working hard and most importantly the team is doing well.

“There’s healthy competition. I don’t expect to play every week, if I’m not doing well I’m not doing well, it’s down to the gaffer.

“I’ve not been scoring but I’ve been playing well and working hard for the team.”

The only concern was seeing Hugill limp off immediately after leaping to head home the equaliser from Aiden McGeady’s cross.

Having earlier run from halfway to fire in a stunning first, the striker then picked up a knock to the knee in a challenge with Villa defender James Chester meaning he left the ground on crutches.

“The crutches were just precautionary and we’ll see what happens but I should be fine,” said Hugill.

“I just jarred it. It was a good tackle but I just had a bit of a straight leg.

“I don’t think I could have moved for the cross I just jumped in the air and it went in.

“It just shows the quality we’ve got on the wing with Geads, he can just put it on people’s heads.”