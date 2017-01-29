Horgan’s disappointment as PNE are held by Ipswich

Daryl Horgan thought Preston North End should have taken all three points against Ipswich.

It took Jordan Hugill’s 89th-minute strike to seal a 1-1 draw but the Irish winger felt the hosts were the better side throughout.

They were made to toil though, Tom Lawrence’s stunning strike 16 minutes in looking like it could be enough for victory at one stage.

“I think we were the better team,” said Horgan, who replaced Callum Robinson for the final half an hour.

“They defended well, dug in at times, and had a couple of chances as well.

“It was a wonder goal, nothing you could really do about that, but with the chances we had and opportunities we made, we should have won the game.”

The former Dundalk man impressed again after entering the fray on the hour mark, his cross deflecting off Aiden McGeady and into the path of Hugill, the front man taking his ninth goal of the season well.

Horgan has had to be content with two substitute appears against Aston Villa and Ipswich since catching the eye on his full debut against Brighton.

On Saturday he popped up across the front line before his centre led to the late leveller.

“I don’t know if I changed the game, the ball bounced off Aiden before it went to Jordan,” said Horgan.

“That’s the point of substitutions though, to make a difference.

“It’s not going to be easy to nail down a position, especially with the quality we have.

“You need to have that bit of versatility, especially when you’re trying to break into the team.

“So to able to chop and change will be handy and I’ll try and affect games.”

It was the scenario most had hoped for pre-match, Hugill scoring against a side who have twice seen bids knocked back for him during the January transfer window.

“He’s scored again which is brilliant for him, he’s flying,” said Horgan.

“He’s a big part of the way we play.

“It’s difficult for any striker in the Championship but he does a brilliant job for us.

“It’s great to know he’s on the end of your crosses but there’s six strikers at the club and you could say the same about every one of them.”