Hammers keen on Fabregas switch?

Tuesday’s football stories from at home and abroad
Daily Mirror: West Ham United will make a January loan move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.
Daily Mail: Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw are fighting for their Manchester United futures after Jose Mourinho’s accusation some players lack the toughness to play through pain.
The Sun: However, senior United squad members are backing Mourinho over the issue.
The Guardian: Hector Bellerin is close to agreeing a new deal with Arsenal despite reported interest from Barcelona.
Daily Mirror: Paris St Germain are ready to make a big money bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.
The Sun: Robert Pires hopes to become sporting director at Arsenal one day.
Daily Mail: Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan believes Leroy Sane will become a vital player once he’s adapted to English football.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.