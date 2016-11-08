Hammers keen on Fabregas switch?

Tuesday’s football stories from at home and abroad

Daily Mirror: West Ham United will make a January loan move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Daily Mail: Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw are fighting for their Manchester United futures after Jose Mourinho’s accusation some players lack the toughness to play through pain.

The Sun: However, senior United squad members are backing Mourinho over the issue.

The Guardian: Hector Bellerin is close to agreeing a new deal with Arsenal despite reported interest from Barcelona.

Daily Mirror: Paris St Germain are ready to make a big money bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Sun: Robert Pires hopes to become sporting director at Arsenal one day.

Daily Mail: Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan believes Leroy Sane will become a vital player once he’s adapted to English football.