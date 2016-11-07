Hammers’ boss in Payet plea?

Monday’s football stories from the newspapers and web

Daily Mirror: West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic will plead with Dimitri Payet to stay with the Hammers.

Daily Express: Memphis Depay will reject a move to Marseille in favour of leaving Manchester United for another Premier League club.

Daily Mirror: Ilkay Gundogan predicted Sergio Aguero will not play for another European club amid rumours linking the Manchester City striker with Real Madrid.

The Guardian; Steven Gerrard is ready to announce his retirement after LA Galaxy were knocked out of the MLS play-offs.

Daily Mirror: West Ham United, Sunderland and Everton are interested in signing Dynamo Kiev’s Polish striker Lukasz Teodorczyk.

L’Equipe: Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi is happy to stay with his present club despite rumours linking the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder with Chelsea and Barcelona.