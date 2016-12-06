Gunners’ pair eye lucrative deals?

Tuesday’s football stories from the papers and web
Evening Standard: Arsenal pair Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez want new deals that match Paul Pogba’s reported £290,000 per week.
Daily Telegraph: Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger isn’t actively looking to reinforce his squad in January.
The Sun: Manchester City will consider selling Joe Hart for £10m at the end of the season – but not to a Premier League rival.
Daily Mirror: Southampton face a fight to keep Manchester United and Everton target Jose Fonte after contract talks broke down.
The Times: Chelsea are likely to receive a record fine for failing to control their players at Manchester City.
Gazzetta dello Sport: Liverpool are favourites to sign Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on loan next month.
Daily Mail: Mats Hummels was ‘very close’ to leaving Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United before joining Bayern Munich.
