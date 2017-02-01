Grayson wants to see PNE back on the front foot

Simon Grayson wants his Preston side to start dictating games again after a slow start cost them dear at Cardiff

North End were two goals down inside half an hour and ultimately lost 2-0 in South Wales last night as they suffered defeat for the first time in six Championship games.

It was the third straight game PNE had fallen behind in having gone in front in seven of the eight games prior to that.

“We’ll have to look at the situation,” said Grayson.

“Is it a mental thing? Are they preparing themselves as well as they should do?

“You’re analysing everything to make sure you’re doing it correctly.

“We’ve got to start the game better with and without the ball and that starts against Barnsley on Saturday.

“The players have got to take responsibility themselves.

“You can give them as much preparation and they can say things in the dressing room but it’s out there that matters.

“There’s enough of them that have got enough games under their belt and should be dictating things when we’re having a tough time.

“You can’t keep giving the opposition two-goal leads in the Championship and come back from them.

“It’s hugely disappointing but games like this have been few and far between this season.”

The defeat came just hours before the January transfer window shut, Preston’s deadline-day business seeing three fringe players head out on loan for much-needed game time.

Eoin Doyle joined Portsmouth as expected while Liam Grimshaw moved to Chesterfield and Clive Smith headed north of the border to St Johnstone.

“We’ve looked at it and three players have gone out because they need game time,” Grayson said.

“We’ve done some good business in this window and bought some very good players here who have shown what they’re capable of doing.

“It isn’t a level playing field at times, when you see a player going for seven, nine or 12 million with loads of money spent on wages as well.

“It’s very difficult. We’ve competed in the market that we’re at.

“We’ve got some good players who have been very good for us so far this season and I’m more than happy with what we’ve got.”

The final arrival of the window, Everton youngster Tyias Browning, made his debut at right back in place of the injured Marnick Vermijl.

“I thought he was very good to be fair,” said Grayson.

“He only joined up with the team on Monday and had one training session.

“He was strong, competitive and I thought he did a good job there, I thought he was one of the better players.”