Grayson: Players out on loan have PNE futures

Simon Grayson insists all Preston North End’s players out on loan still have futures at Deepdale.

Eoin Doyle, Liam Grimshaw and Clive Smith all headed out of the club on deadline day in a bid to get some first-team football between now and the end of the season.

Doyle has joined League Two promotion hopefuls Portsmouth, linking up with his former Sligo Rovers and Chesterfield boss Paul Cook.

Grimshaw has signed up for the Spireites’ relegation battle in League One with Tuesday’s most surprising move seeing first year professional Smith head up to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

Ben Davies had already moved to Fleetwood Town at the start of the window.

All will head back to Deepdale at the end of the season with Grayson confident they can make an impact on their return.

“Sometimes players go out on loan and you know they’re not going to come back,” said the PNE boss.

“But all the lads that have gone out have got futures with us.

“It’s only to benefit them, to get some game time and keep them fresh mentally.

“It can be a long season when you’re not playing.”

Grimshaw started the season as North End’s makeshift right back but has seen opportunities limited in his preferred midfield berth, five of his seven appearances this season coming in August.

“It (the Chesterfield move) will stand him in good stead for the rest of the season,” said Grayson.

“He’s still a young kid who hasn’t had too many opportunities due to the performances of other players.

“I thought it was an important that he got some game time and I think will be good for his development long term.

“Being there and playing regularly he will come back in the summer and be ready for us next year.”

Smith will be linking up with former a former PNE favourite in Scotland, Callum Davidson being the current assistant manager of the Saints.

The move represents a big jump for the 19-year-old right back, his previous loan spell this season being in the NPL First Division North with Bamber Bridge.

“It’s the next part of his development,” said Grayson.

“It’s a great move for him, one that surprised me to be fair when I heard it was going to happen.

“Hopefully he gets opportunities and it benefits him as an individual.

“All these loan deals are done to benefit individuals but also us as a football club.”