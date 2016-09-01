Grayson: McGeady signing a ‘coup’ for PNE

Simon Grayson believes the deadline-day singing of Aiden McGeady is a coup for Preston North End.

The 85-cap Republic of Ireland winger missed Robbie Keane’s final international against Oman on Wednesday to complete a season-long loan move from Everton. Grayson was delighted to add the 30-year-old former Celtic and Spartak Moscow man to his attacking options.

He said: “It’s a fantastic signing for us obviously, he’s played at the highest level, he’s a Republic of Ireland international, and he’s a player who has got fantastic ability.

“He’s got pace, good feet, good delivery, so I think he is really good signing for us, a real coup given his pedigree and the clubs that he has played for previously.”

The PNE boss also plugged the gap left by Calum Woods’ serious knee injury by adding two defenders to his ranks, Marnick Vermijl returning from Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent deal and Middlesbrough’s former Blackpool man Alex Baptiste arriving on a season-long loan.

Grayson said: “Marnick is a player we enjoyed working with.

“He is still young and is hungry and versatile and we know what we have got with him and we will work with him and develop him.

“Alex Baptiste is another versatile player and he has got the experience of many games under his belt.

“I signed him for Blackpool some time ago and he has gone on to have a great career, so he is another player we are delighted to have signed.”