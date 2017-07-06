Gossip: Toffees sweet on Rooney deal?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim England striker could be a Lukaku makeweight....

ESPN: Wayne Rooney could be part of Manchester United’s bargaining tool to sign Everton’s Romelu Lukaku.

Marca: United have bid £66m for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

The Guardian; Atletico Madrid are preparing a first bid of £22m to re-sign Diego Costa from Chelsea.

Daily Mirror: Nathaniel Chalobah is in talks over a £5m move from Stamford Bridge to Wolves.

Daily Star: Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky says he is in talks about a number of loan moves for Chelsea players.

The Sun: Huddersfield Town are close to signing FC Copenhagen defender Mathias Jorgensen for £3.5m.

Daily Mirror: Alexis Sanchez is seeking £400,000 a week in wages to stay at Arsenal.