Gossip: Stamford Bridge stand-off?

Thursday’s football gossip claims the rfit could continue between Chelsea’s manager and striker....

Daily Star: Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to defy boss Antonio Conte and refuse to leave unless he can rejoin Atletico Madrid.

Daily Mail: The Blues are close to signing Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, which could prompt a move to Manchester United for Nemanja Matic.

Diario Gol: Real Madrid are waiting for United to bid for Alvaro Morata before they move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

France Football: Real Sociedad have agreed a £9.7m deal for United winger Adnan Januzaj.

The Sun: Jordan Pickford’s £30m move to Everton means Arsenal have upped their asking price for Wojciech Szczesny to £20m.

Daily Telegraph: Leicester City are planning a £25m move for Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Independent: Spurs want £45m from Manchester City for Kyle Walker.

The Sun: Aston Villa are in pole position to sign free agent John Terry on a deal worth £60,000 a week.