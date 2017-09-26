Gossip: Spurs set for Barkley bid?

Tuesday’s transfer rumours claim Everton will receive an offer for England midfielder...
ESPN: Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a £30m bid for Everton’s Ross Barkley.
TuttoMercatoWeb: Everton, for their part, will hold a meeting to discuss signing Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani.
Sport: Philippe Coutinho has reiterated his desire to join Barcelona and Liverpool are considering selling him in January.
The Sun: Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri.
The Independent: United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to offer new deals to Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.
Daily Star: One-time Arsenal target, PSG winger Julian Draxler, could be the subject of a January move from Real Madrid.
The Sun: Leeds United have reportedly targeted former Arsenal midfielder Fran Merina, who is now at Osasuna.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.