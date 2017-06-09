Search

Gossip: Roo’s Blues snub?

It is claimed Wayne Rooney will see out the last year of his Manchester United contract

Friday’s football rumours claim England striker is considering staying at Old Trafford....

Daily Mail: Wayne Rooney is considering seeing out the remaining year of his Manchester United contract rather than take a pay cut to join Everton.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea striker Diego Costa is in talks over a £40m move to AC Milan.

Cadena Cope: Sevilla’s president says they are in talks to sign Manchester City’s Jesus Navas and would also like team-mate Nolito.

Daily Mail: Southampton will not let defender Virgil van Dijk leave for less than £70m.

Daily Mirror: Bayern Munich will offer £350.000 a week to Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

Skor: Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa is expected to join Fenerbahce for £17.4m.

Bild: Norwich City will sign Darmstadt midfielder Mario Vrancic for around £650,000.