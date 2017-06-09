Gossip: Roo’s Blues snub?

Friday’s football rumours claim England striker is considering staying at Old Trafford....

Daily Mail: Wayne Rooney is considering seeing out the remaining year of his Manchester United contract rather than take a pay cut to join Everton.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea striker Diego Costa is in talks over a £40m move to AC Milan.

Cadena Cope: Sevilla’s president says they are in talks to sign Manchester City’s Jesus Navas and would also like team-mate Nolito.

Daily Mail: Southampton will not let defender Virgil van Dijk leave for less than £70m.

Daily Mirror: Bayern Munich will offer £350.000 a week to Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

Skor: Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa is expected to join Fenerbahce for £17.4m.

Bild: Norwich City will sign Darmstadt midfielder Mario Vrancic for around £650,000.