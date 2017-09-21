Gossip: Premier pair chase PSG striker?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim a battle of the Blues for Cavani...
Daily Mail: Chelsea and Everton are interested in Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani but face competition from Napoli.
Sport: PSG have offered Cavani to Real Madrid after he was involved in a bust-up with Neymar.
Daily Mirror: Manchester City could look to swap Raheem Sterling for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez in January.
Bild: The Gunners, as well as Manchester United, are interested in Schalke’s Leon Goretzka.
Sky Deutchsland: Liverpool and Spurs will go head to head to sign Werder Bremen’s teenage midfielder David Philipp.
Daily Star: Liverpool are also interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.