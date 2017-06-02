Gossip: Ozil putting pen to paper with the Gunners?

Friday’s football stories claim German has agreed a lucrative new deal...

The Sun: Mesut Ozil is ready to sign a contract worth £280,000 a week to stay with Arsenal.

L’Equipe: The Gunners have offered £87m for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Liverpool have agreed a deal with Roma winger Mohamed Salah but the Serie A club are asking for a £30.4m fee.

Daily Express: Manchester United have made Everton striker Romelu Lukaku their top transfer target this summer.

Daily Mirror: Alternatively, United boss Jose Mourinho could make a £50m move for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Record: Benfica defender Victor Lindelof will move to Old Trafford for £35m this summer.

The Sun: Southampton want £70m for defender Virgil van Dijk amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Daily Mail: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is on the verge of a season-long loan move to Newcastle United.

The Independent: Everton are confident of signing Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez, whose contract clause is £5.1m.