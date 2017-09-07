Gossip: Mbappe’s Gunners talks?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim in-demand striker met with Arsenal boss...
Daily Telegraph: Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe said joining Arsenal had been a ‘real option’ after meeting Arsene Wenger.
Daily Mail: Manchester City will offer £20m for Gunners striker Alexis Sanchez in January.
Daily Mirror: Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to renew their interest in Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller in January.
The Sun: Ashley Young wants to stay at Manchester United for another year.
Daily Star: Jamie Vardy wants to join a foreign club when he leaves Leicester City.
The Guardian: Liverpool will reward Ben Woodburn with a new contract when he turns 18 next month.
Daily Mail: Everton are lining up a January move for Porto defender Ivan Marcano.
Daily Telegraph: Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has one game to save his job.
The Sun: Leicester City winger Demarai Gray is unhappy at a lack of first-team football.
