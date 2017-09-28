Gossip: Italian job for United scouts?

Thursday’s transfer rumours claim Roma man is wanted at Old Trafford....
The Sun: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has sent scouts to watch Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.
Daily Mirror: United, Arsenal and Everton have been watching Aston Villa’s England Under-20s striker Keinan Davis.
Daily Star: Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho will give his ‘maximum’ for the club despite the speculation linking him with Barcelona.
Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace are keen to sign Carlton Cole as none of their senior strikers are fit.
Daily Telegraph: Arsenal and Liverpool could see their game at the Emirates Stadium moved to 4pm on Christmas Eve.
El Grafico: Former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze is in line to become manager of Argentine club San Lorenzo.
Daily Mirror: Spurs’ Dele Alli will be included in the next England squad despite facing a possible suspension.
