Search

Gossip: Italian job for United scouts?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Share this article

Thursday’s transfer rumours claim Roma man is wanted at Old Trafford....

The Sun: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has sent scouts to watch Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Daily Mirror: United, Arsenal and Everton have been watching Aston Villa’s England Under-20s striker Keinan Davis.

Daily Star: Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho will give his ‘maximum’ for the club despite the speculation linking him with Barcelona.

Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace are keen to sign Carlton Cole as none of their senior strikers are fit.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal and Liverpool could see their game at the Emirates Stadium moved to 4pm on Christmas Eve.

El Grafico: Former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze is in line to become manager of Argentine club San Lorenzo.

Daily Mirror: Spurs’ Dele Alli will be included in the next England squad despite facing a possible suspension.