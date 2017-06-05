Search

Gossip: French selection for Liverpool boss?

Monday's transfer stories claim Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is about to splash the cash

Monday’s football rumours claim Klopp wants to land Lyon king....

Daily Express: Liverpool will meet representatives of Alexandre Lacazette in a bid to beat Manchester United for the Lyon striker.

Daily Telegraph: RB Leipzig say Liverpool target Naby Keita is not for sale.

The Independent: Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp is also targeting Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Daily Star: Manchester City are confident of a £40m deal for Spurs defender Kyle Walker.

Daily Express: Everton are considering a move for Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy should Romelu Lukaku leave Goodison Park.

The Sun: AC Milan have contacted Celtic over a move for Moussa Dembele.

Daily Mirror: Celtic want to sign former Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts permanently.

Daily Mail: Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny is close to agreeing a £14m move to Juventus.

Daily Star: Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger has been given £150m to spend.