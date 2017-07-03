Gossip: Coutinho the French selection?

Monday’s football rumours claim Liverpool star is attracting interest from PSG....
Daily Mirror: Paris St Germain have enquired about the availability of Philippe Coutinho with Liverpool valuing the Brazilian at 100m euros.
Don Balon: PSG and Manchester United will meet Neymar’s £174m release clause should he choose to leave Barcelona.
Calciomercato: Arsenal are close to announcing the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.
Daily Telegraph: Negotiations are planned for today in Chelsea’s bid to sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro.
Daily Mirror: Two other Chelsea targets, Antonio Rudiger and Leonardo Bonucci, are attracting interest from Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.
The Times: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the club to step up their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.
A Bola: Liverpool and West Ham United are reportedly interested in Benfica striker Raul Jimenez.
Daily Star: Juventus and Paris St Germain have joined Manchester City in the race for Arsenal striker Alex Sanchez.
Don Balon: Real Madrid will start talks over a move for Manchester United’s David de Gea once Alvaro Morata has moved in the opposite direction.
