Gossip: Coutinho the French selection?

Monday’s football rumours claim Liverpool star is attracting interest from PSG....

Daily Mirror: Paris St Germain have enquired about the availability of Philippe Coutinho with Liverpool valuing the Brazilian at 100m euros.

Don Balon: PSG and Manchester United will meet Neymar’s £174m release clause should he choose to leave Barcelona.

Calciomercato: Arsenal are close to announcing the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.

Daily Telegraph: Negotiations are planned for today in Chelsea’s bid to sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

Daily Mirror: Two other Chelsea targets, Antonio Rudiger and Leonardo Bonucci, are attracting interest from Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.

The Times: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the club to step up their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

A Bola: Liverpool and West Ham United are reportedly interested in Benfica striker Raul Jimenez.

Daily Star: Juventus and Paris St Germain have joined Manchester City in the race for Arsenal striker Alex Sanchez.

Don Balon: Real Madrid will start talks over a move for Manchester United’s David de Gea once Alvaro Morata has moved in the opposite direction.