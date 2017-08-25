Gossip: Conte’s two targets?

Friday’s football stories claim Chelsea could be adding two players to their squad...

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea are confident of a £35m deal for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – and are also trying to push through a £15m move for Swansea City’s Fernando Llorente.

The Sun: Manchester City have given up hope of signing Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

The Times: City will, though, launch a third bid of more than £25m for West Brom’s Jonny Evans.

Daily Mail: For their part, the Baggies’ valuation of more than £25m for Nacer Chadli has cooled Swansea City’s interest in the midfielder.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City’s Demarai Gray wants to start games or be sold with Bournemouth offering almost £30m for the winger.

Daily Mail: Huddersfield Town are interested in Leeds United keeper Robert Green.

Daily Mirror: Sunderland will seek £20m for midfielder Didier Ndong amid interest from West Ham United.