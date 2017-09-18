Gossip: City want to talk about Kevin

Monday’s transfer rumours claim Belgian will be offered a new deal....

Daily Telegraph: Manchester City will open talks with Kevin de Bruyne over a new contract.

The Sun: City are interested in a January move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Don Balon: Real Madrid have opened talks over a January deal for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez – but senior players at the club don’t want him to join.

Daily Star: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has identified either Roma’s Radja Nainggolan or Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez to replace Michael Carrick.

Daily Mirror: Mourinho also believes Wayne Rooney will one day return to Old Trafford.

Metro: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said Arsenal passed up the chance to re-sign him from Barcelona in 2014.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City rejected summer approaches for Demarai Gray from Spurs and Bournemouth.