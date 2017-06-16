Gossip: Battle of wills at the Bridge?

Search

Is Diego Costa staying at Chelsea or leaving?

Friday’s football stories claim there is a difference of opinion over Diego Costa’s Chelsea future....

The Sun: Chelsea hope to patch up their relationship with Diego Costa but manager Antonio Conte is refusing to back down on the striker’s future.

The Times: Chelsea’s contract negotiations with keeper Thibaut Courtois have stalled with his £100,000 per week deal expiring in two years.

Daily Star: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid they can have keeper David de Gea for £45m plus striker Alvaro Morata.

The Independent: Madrid, however, have said they want £78m for Morata.

Daily Mirror: United could sign Benfica midfielder Anderson Talisca who is rated at £15m.

The Times: Liverpool hope to raise £60m by selling Mamadou Sakho, Alberto Moreno and Lazar Markovic.

The Sun: Arsenal have had a £17.6m bid for Juan Cuadrado rejected by Juventus as they want £30m.

Daily Star: West Ham United have dropped their interest in Manchester United defender Chris Smalling but the England defender interests Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United.

Daily Mirror: Tottenham Hotspur are one of several clubs interested in Lazio’s £30m rated striker Keita Balde.

The Sun: Manchester City striker Patrick Roberts has held talks over a loan move to Nice.