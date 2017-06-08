Former Preston manager leads England Under 20s to World Cup final

A former Preston North End manager has led England to their first-ever Under-20 World Cup final.

Paul Simpson, Lilywhites boss from June 2006 to November 2007, saw his side come from behind to secure an impressive 3-1 semi-final victory over Italy in Jeonju, South Korea.

Paul Simpson.

Riccardo Orsolini put Italy in front with a composed finish inside two minutes before England’s dominance eventually paid off as two goals from Liverpool-bound striker Dominic Solanke and an Ademola Lookman strike in the final 25 minutes secured their place in Sunday’s final against Venezuela.

Simpson arrived at PNE from Carlisle and missed out on the Championship play-offs 10 years ago in his first full season in charge despite having topped the table at one point.

A poor run of results saw him depart the club the following November.

The 50-year-old went on to manage Shrewsbury Town and Stockport County amongst others as well as assisting Steve McClaren at Derby County and Newcastle United.