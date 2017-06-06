Former PNE loanee Makienok finds new club

Former Preston North End loanee Simon Makienok has found himself a new club.

The giant Dane has joined FC Utrecht in Holland on a three-year deal having left Italian side Palermo permanently after loan spells in the Championship with first Charlton and then the Lilywhites.

“Next chapter is here!” the 26-year-old said in a post on Instagram.

“Today I signed a 3 year deal with FC Utrecht.

“I am so delighted that this deal could go through and I can now look forward in my career - with a new, very, very exciting club.

“I can’t wait to meet all my new team mates and people around the club and the fans.”

Makienok scored six goals during his season with PNE, all of them coming away from Deepdale.

He will be remembered for his hat-trick in the EFL Cup win at Bournemouth back in September but largely struggled for regular ⚪game time.

The Danish international made 29 appearances in total but was often used as a substitute late in games.