Former PNE loan keeper is focused on Euros

England Under-21s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has dismissed the pressure over his £30m price tag to refocus on Euro 2017.

The 23-year-old former Preston North End loanee became the world’s third most expensive shot-stopper when he completed his move to Everton from Sunderland on Thursday.

He capped a stunning week with a penalty save in the Young Lions’ opening 0-0 draw with Sweden at Euro 2017 in Poland on Friday.

Pickford is also now the most expensive British goalkeeper but insisted his record-breaking fee will not faze him.

He said: “It’s just a number isn’t it? It’s my job to be a goalkeeper and keep the ball out of the net and that’s what I’ve done. I’ve kept a clean sheet.

“It’s just a number, it doesn’t affect me.

“I got the deal out of the way and over the line so I could focus on the Euros.”