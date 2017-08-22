Former PNE favourites to meet in West Lancashire League clash

Former PNE stars Lee Ashcroft and Lee Cartwright come face-to-face on Wednesday night when Longridge Town face Haslingden St Mary’s in the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

The pair were team-mates at Deepdale but Ashcroft is now player-boss of champions Town, while Cartwright is with Haslingden.

Both now 44, they were firm favourites during their time with North End.

Striker Ashcroft played more than 150 games for the club across two spells while midfielder Cartwright turned out more than 450 times across 13 years with the Lilywhites.

Having pulled on his boots again this season, Ashcroft found the net in Longridge’s 3-1 win against Slyne-with-Hest last week.

Kick-off is 7pm at the Mike Riding Ground.