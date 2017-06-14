Fans set for Premier League kick-off

Champions Chelsea will start their 2017/18 Premier League campaign at home to Burnley.

The new season’s fixtures which were announced yesterday morning saw Antonio Conte’s team given a Stamford Bridge opener on the weekend of August 12/13.

Runners-up Tottenham start away from home for the seventh successive season.

The trip to newly-promoted Newcastle is a repeat of the 2012/13 opener, which the Magpies won 2-1.

Brighton host Manchester City while the other Premier League newcomers, Huddersfield, open at Crystal Palace.

Manchester United begin at home to West Ham, 2016 champions Leicester visit Arsenal, while Liverpool go to Watford.

Everton host Stoke, Southampton face Swansea and West Bromwich are at home to Bournemouth. Tottenham’s first Premier League match at Wembley sees Chelsea provide the opposition, in the pick of the following weekend’s fixtures.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof was pictured arriving at Manchester United’s training ground yesterday as Jose Mourinho closed in on his first signing of the summer.

A Swedish website published images of the 22-year-old defender being driven into United’s training base where he is expected to finalise his switch from Benfica.

United announced last weekend that they had agreed a fee, thought to be £30.75m, with the Portuguese club to sign Lindelof and all that remains is for the centre-back to undergo a medical and agree personal terms.