Chorley have been handed another away tie in the FA Cup.

The Magpies’ reward for beating Dunston UTS 2-0 on Saturday is a trip to Spennymoor Town in the third round of qualifying.

Lancaster City have been handed a plum away tie against National League North outfit Kidderminster Harriers.

The Dolly Blues defeated Darlington 1883 2-1 at Giant Axe at the weekend.