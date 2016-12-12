DJ the daddy in PNE’s win over Blackburn

Father-to-be Daniel Johnson proved to be the daddy for Preston North End in their derby win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Jamaican scored twice in the 3-2 victory over Owen Coyle’s side as he put in a man of the match display in front of the Sky cameras.

The celebration for his first, Johnson shoving the ball up his shirt after scoring, revealed that partner Diana is expecting their first child.

“Me and my missus are expecting in April,” said the 24-year-old.

“I found out a couple of weeks ago and I said to myself that whenever my next goal came I’d do that celebration.

“She didn’t know I was going to do it and nobody else did to be honest.

“I’m sure she’ll be happy with it.”

The strike itself was trademark Johnson as he curled home a sweet strike from 20 yards to give PNE the lead.

His joy was shortlived however as he then felled Sam Gallagher for Rovers’ penalty, Danny Graham ultimately scoring at the fourth attempt after a double save from Chris Maxwell.

“I’ve scored a few goals like that on the edge of the box,” said Johnson.

“I was happy to get the first goal and it set us up.

“I’m obviously not happy about conceding the penalty but that stuff happens.

“It just shows the team spirit that we’ve got in the changing room that we bounced back how we did and went on to win the game.”

Hit back they did with the former Aston Villa man then scoring from the spot himself, converting Preston’s first penalty of the season.

While many in the ground weren’t sure who was going to step up, Johnson didn’t need a second invitation and was the calmest man in Deepdale.

“We always have a laugh and a joke in training about penalties and who is top of the list,” he said.

“It just comes down to who feels confident and I was in the right frame of mind to step up.

“It’s just happy days for me and the team that I put it away.”

The visitors came back for a second time though with PNE needing Callum Robinson’s goal 10 minutes from time to make sure of the points and a first win in four Championship games.

“It was difficult,” Johnson said.

“It was tough but ultimately we dug in there.

“It was a good day for the football club and for the fans and everyone because it’s a big derby and it’s about the bragging rights.”

The midfielder’s goals were his second and third of the season with Johnson hoping there is more to come as PNE face tough away trips to Nottingham Forest and Bristol City this week.

“Hopefully it kicks me on but goals are not easy to come by,” he said.

“We’ll just see how it goes and if I can pop up with a few more then happy days.

“But there’s goals within our team. You can see that and hopefully we can continue that and go again Wednesday.

“We’ll go there full of confidence and look to cause an upset.”