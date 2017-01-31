Deadline Day Countdown: January 31

Deadline day’s transfer stories for clubs in the North West

Lancashire Post: Preston North End boss Simon Grayson doesn’t expect any more incoming signings on deadline day.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool have snapped up 21-year-old Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordan Flores on loan until the end of the season.

Burnley Express: Clarets boss Sean Dyche remains hopeful of adding to his squad with a deal for Norwich City’s Robbie Brady rumoured to be close.

Wigan Evening Post: Chairman David Sharpe has hit out at Yanic Wildschut after the Dutchman submitted a transfer request.

Lancashire Post: A loan move away from Deepdale for Preston North End striker Eoin Doyle remains a work in progress.

Blackpool Gazette: Mark Yeates has left Bloomfield Road and signed for League Two rivals Notts County.

Morecambe Visitor: Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley admits the club is in desperate need of new arrivals before the transfer window closes.

Wigan Evening Post: Rangers keeper Matt Gilks is expected to complete a move to Wigan on Tuesday morning.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler doesn’t expect to make any more signings with Eggert Jonsson likely to leave.