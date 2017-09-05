Cup KO for Chorley Ladies as Foxes go on spree

Chorley Ladies were knocked out of the League Cup, beaten 5-1 at home by Leicester City, who play in the league above.

Meghan Pope started in goal Chorley after recovering from injury, with Kim Sykes, Janet Mitchell, Kez Nickson and Ruth Harrison making up the back four.

Just in front was the midfield three of Lisa Topping, Laura Walker and Kathy Bonner, while Jen King – in her last game for the club – Scarlett Smith and Rachel Wood completed the attack.

The conditions were extremely wet in Euxton, but Chorley started brightly and were rewarded when Topping made a superb run into the box, only to be halted unfairly, and a penalty was given.

Walker stepped up and fired the ball to the goalkeeper’s right, giving her no chance.

However, the lead did not last long. An over-hit pass back was awkward for Pope to control, and eventually the ball landed to Sophie Domingo, and she stroked the ball into an empty net.

Slightly against the run of play, the Foxes took the lead.

A cross was whipped in from the far side after great build-up play, and Domingo volleyed spectacularly past Pope.

The Foxes added a third when neat footwork on the edge of the box allowed space for a snapshot from Olivia Mitchell, and the ball nestled into the far corner.

Leicester’s fourth goal was added in the last 10 minutes – a brilliant strike as Rosie Axten dribbled before striking an unstoppable shot beyond Pope.

The final goal of the game had a fortune of luck to it as Pope managed to pull off a wonderful save, before the ball landed for Kim Farrowto tap in the rebound.