Coventry City 2-1 Morecambe

Morecambe bowed out of the FA Cup as Coventry came from behind to clinch a second round tie.

Marvin Sordell was the home side’s hero with two goals to ruin the Shrimps’ hopes of progressing into the next round.

Morecambe started well and took the lead in the 10th minute with Dean Winnard scoring for the second game running against the Sky Blues.

Michael Rose swung in a free-kick from the left and Winnard reacted sharply to beat his marker to volley the ball past Lee Burge from close range to give Jim Bentley’s side the perfect start.

They maintained the early pressure with Aaron Wildig shooting inches wide of the left-hand post after a swift counter attack.

After a sluggish start the home side stepped up the pace with former PNE man Kyel Reid drawing a good save from Barry Roche with a shot from the edge of the area.

The home side continued to threaten with Gael Bigirimana also denied by Roche and Jodi Jones firing just over.

The pressure paid off on 38 minutes when Coventry scored from a break.

Morecambe had a corner on the right that Coventry cleared quickly for former Burnley striker Marvin Sordell to drill a fine, low shot past Roche from 20 yards.

Sordell then hit the Shrimps again in similar style on 57 minutes.

The home side made the most of a poor clearance from keeper Burge but a couple of swift passes teed up Sordell who beat Roche for the second time with a shot from the edge of the area that fond the corner of the goal.

From there Coventry forced a succession of chances with Roche saving smartly from Jones on two occasions and Ryan Haynes as the Shrimps struggled to create a clear opening that might have got them back in the game.

Coventry City: Burge, Willis (Rose 46), Turnbull, Harries, Haynes, Sterry, Jones (Thomas 90), Bigirimana, Gadzhev (Stevenson 74), Sordell, Reid. Subs not used: Charles-Cook, Lameiras, Tudgay, Wright

Morecambe: Roche, Winnard, Edwards, Whitmore (Mullin 62) Jennings, Rose, Fleming (Murphy 68), Ellison, Wildig (McGowan 55), Molyneux, Stockton. Subs not used: Nizic, Conlan, Turner, Dunn

Referee: Mark Haywood

Attendance: 2,175 (126 away)