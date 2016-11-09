Conte to receive Blues’ backing

Wednesday’s football stories from the papers and web
Evening Standard: Chelsea will give Antonio Conte a huge January transfer window fund with Leonardo Bonucci his top target.
Daily Express: Blues midfielder Marco van Ginkel is set for another loan move away from Stamford Bridge.
The Times: Jose Mourinho is unhappy with Manchester United’s medical department and wants a review because of the number of injuries at Old Trafford.
Daily Express: Mourinho has told Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling they have futures at Old Trafford.
Daily Mirror: Hector Bellerin has signed a six-year deal worth more than £100,000 a week with Arsenal.
Daily Star: Gunners striker Olivier Giroud is set for talks with manager Arsene Wenger over his future.
The Guardian: Liverpool are considering a January move for FC Rostov’s Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun.
Daily Mail: Norway Under-21 international Rafik Zekhnini has been given permission to speak with Everton by his club Odd BK.
