City won’t Mess about?

Lionel Messi has reportedly been the subject of talks between Manchester City and Barcelona

Tuesday’s transfer stories from at home and abroad

The Sun: Manchester City have held talks with Barcelona over a £100m move for Lionel Messi.

Daily Star: City will give boss Pep Guardiola £250m to spend this summer.

Daily Mail: Guardiola will be in the market for a new keeper this summer with pressure growing on Claudio Bravo.

Daily Mirror: Across Manchester, United are tracking Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Independent: United are also one of several clubs monitoring 16-year-old Flamengo striker Vinicius Junior.

Daily Mail: The Old Trafford club have also rejected Lyon’s offer of £13m for Memphis Depay.

The Independent: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both interested in Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Daily Express: Flamengo are considering a move for Chelsea’s left-sided player Kenedy.

The Sun: Middlesbrough will sell Gaston Ramirez to Leicester City for £10m and replace him with Bojan from Stoke City.

Daily Mirror: Watford are close to signing Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate on loan.