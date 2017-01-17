City won’t Mess about?

Tuesday’s transfer stories from at home and abroad
The Sun: Manchester City have held talks with Barcelona over a £100m move for Lionel Messi.
Daily Star: City will give boss Pep Guardiola £250m to spend this summer.
Daily Mail: Guardiola will be in the market for a new keeper this summer with pressure growing on Claudio Bravo.
Daily Mirror: Across Manchester, United are tracking Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.
The Independent: United are also one of several clubs monitoring 16-year-old Flamengo striker Vinicius Junior.
Daily Mail: The Old Trafford club have also rejected Lyon’s offer of £13m for Memphis Depay.
The Independent: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both interested in Chelsea striker Diego Costa.
Daily Express: Flamengo are considering a move for Chelsea’s left-sided player Kenedy.
The Sun: Middlesbrough will sell Gaston Ramirez to Leicester City for £10m and replace him with Bojan from Stoke City.
Daily Mirror: Watford are close to signing Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate on loan.
