City skipper set to part Kompany?

Friday’s football news from the newspapers and web
Daily Telegraph: Vincent Kompany is yet to convince Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola that he can fit into his plans.
Daily Mail: Wigan Athletic are ready to appoint Manchester United Under-21 boss Warren Joyce as their new manager.
The Sun: LA Galaxy want to take Wayne Rooney to the MLS.
The Guardian: United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan saus he will ‘do everything to try and help the team’ despite making only four appearances this season.
Daily Mail: Manchester United are considering the sale of Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Marcus Rojo with Germany’s Antonio Rudiger a possible target.
The Sun: Barcelona could make a January move for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne.
