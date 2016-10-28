City skipper set to part Kompany?

Friday’s football news from the newspapers and web

Daily Telegraph: Vincent Kompany is yet to convince Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola that he can fit into his plans.

Daily Mail: Wigan Athletic are ready to appoint Manchester United Under-21 boss Warren Joyce as their new manager.

The Sun: LA Galaxy want to take Wayne Rooney to the MLS.

The Guardian: United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan saus he will ‘do everything to try and help the team’ despite making only four appearances this season.

Daily Mail: Manchester United are considering the sale of Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Marcus Rojo with Germany’s Antonio Rudiger a possible target.

The Sun: Barcelona could make a January move for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne.