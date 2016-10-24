City set for striker deals?

Monday’s transfer news from at home and abroad

Daily Express: Manchester City want to replace Sergio Aguero with Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

AS: Inaki Williams wants to stay with Athletic Bilbao despite Liverpool’s willingness to meet his £45m release clause.

Daily Star: The agent of Lazio striker Lorenzo Insigne is hoping to secure the 25-year-old a move to Anfield.

Daily Mirror: Southampton are keen to sign Espanyol midfielder Marc Rosa, who has attracted interest from Liverpool.

Daily Star: Arsenal are interested in signing 13-year-old keeper Lucas Kayombo from French side FC Solitaires.

AS: Real Madrid are preparing a 100m euro offer for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

The Sun: Chelsea are set to offer midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah a new contract.