Chorley see off Shrimps ladies

Chorley Ladies remain second in FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division One after a 2-1 win over Morecambe.

The Shrimps were eager to make amends to last week’s 5-0 hammering from Chorley in the Plate.

But the game began with Chorley dominating the play.

Chances were created by Sam Cadwallader.

But it was left-back Ruth Harrison who rose the highest at a corner, powerfully heading past the Morecambe keeper.

Chorley continued to attack and should have been rewarded after some excellent one-touch passing saw Mel Ball clean through, but she put her shot over the crossbar.

Half-time came after the Euxton-based side had finished the half positively.

The second half was scrappy, and Morecambe became frustrated with Chorley’s play.

Again most of the play was in the Chorley attacking third, with Scarlett Smith shooting hard, forcing the Morecambe keeper to stay on her toes.

Chorley substitute Rachel Wood had an immediate impact. A looping ball from Harrison found Wood at the back post, heading accurately into the Morecambe net.

Towards the end of the 90 minutes, Chorley became complacent and slack defending allowed Morecambe to get a consolation goal.

Goalscorer Harrison said: “I wanted the ball more than anyone for my goal.

“The three points are the main thing. I am just glad to have scored in the victory.”

Chorley are at home to Leicester City in the cup on Sunday.