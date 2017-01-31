Vermiglio calls on fans to cheer Magpies to victory

Assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio has urged the fans to turn out in force as Chorley prepare for two crucial league fixtures.

The fourth-placed Magpies are looking good for at least a play-off position this season, but their promotion credentials are set for a severe test over the next fortnight.

On Saturday they welcome fifth-placed Darlington 1883 to Victory Park before Kidderminster Harriers – currently in second – travel to Central Lancashire the following week.

Both clubs are are expected to bring a large following of supporters and Vermiglio stressed the importance of sustained vocal support for his players.

“We need our fans to be our 12th man,” he said.

“They were fantastic in the two games against Fylde, especially over at Mill Farm on Boxing Day when they roared us on to a magnificent victory.

“Such vocal encouragement does wonders for the players’ confidence and really makes a difference.

“We’ll need it again in these two massive games. It’s not just a matter of numbers, it’s the level of noise the fans make that counts.”

Darlington are just four points behind Matt Jansen’s men and were surprisingly beaten 3-1 at home by Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

However, Vermiglio rates them highly.

“They are a big, well-organised, direct team whose style may be more suited to our pitch than that of most teams who come to Victory Park.

“It’ll be a really tough game with two very strong sides going head-to-head.

“We had Darlington watched on Saturday at home to Curzon Ashton and we will prepare accordingly.”

The Magpies’ blank date on Saturday allowed their closest pursuers the chance to catch up.

Salford City’s second win in five days allowed them to climb into third place above Chorley on goal-difference, although they have played one game more.