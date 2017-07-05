REVEALED: Chorley FC’s 2017/18 National League North fixture list

Chorley FC’s 2017/18 National League North fixture list has just been unveiled.
Matt Jansen’s men travel to Kidderminster Harriers on the opening day of the new season as they bid to build on last term’s play-off final heartbreak.
Chorley FC’s 2017/18 National League North fixture list has just been unveiled.
Matt Jansen’s men travel to Kidderminster Harriers on the opening day of the new season as they bid to build on last term’s play-off final heartbreak.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.