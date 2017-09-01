No panic for Magpies despite lack of goals

Assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio insisted there is no panic in the camp despite Chorley’s current lowly position in the National League North.

After the opening seven games of the season, the Magpies find themselves in the bottom three after picking up just one win – the 1-0 opening-day victory over Kidderminster Harriers.

Slightly concerning has been the lack of goals scored – only three have been netted so far, but Vermiglio is confident their luck in front of goal will change soon.

“We made a conscious decision as a management staff, at the end of the season before last, that we were going to tighten up our defence; be strong and be hard to beat,” he said.

“That’s what we did last season and we managed to have some success. We didn’t score a lot of goals last season.

“We were able to keep things tight and nick a goal here and there. This time we’ve not quite had the rub of the green in front of goal.

“There is no panic at all in the ranks. Looking at the table, we are in the bottom three but I am sure we will start picking up points and moving up the table.”

Vermiglio believes the Magpies may have suffered from a slight hangover from last season when they narrowly missed out on promotion – losing 2-1 to FC Halifax Town in the play-off final.

After losing three out of four, the squad have given themselves a reality check and have responded with two 0-0 draws last weekend against league leaders Brackley Town on Saturday and Bradford Park Avenue two days later

“Maybe we thought we were better than what we were,” said Vermiglio.

“But the past two games, we’ve gone back to basics.

“Brackley had won five out of five, but we gave them the hardest game that they have had.”

This weekend, Chorley host York City at Victory Park.

“York will be tough. Nearly every one of their players have played in the National League or above.”