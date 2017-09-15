Matt confident of FA Cup progress

Chorley boss Matt Jansen believes his men will bounce back quickly this weekend when they target a place in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Magpies’ three-match winning run came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night when they were beaten 2-0 at Blyth Spartans .

Refereeing decisions appeared to conspire against them in the North East as a contentious opening goal, and a red card shown to Stephen Jordan, ensured they returned to Lancashire pointless.

However, Jansen says his men will not be feeling too downcast as they still performed to a high standard at Blyth and believes they will head to Stalybridge in good spirits.

“We have been on a good run the last few weeks ,” said Jansen.

“Blyth was no different, especially the endeavour and effort in the second half.

“We will hopefully keep that level of performance going and get back to winning ways on Saturday at Stalybridge.

It has been nearly 30 years since the Magpies reached the first round of the FA Cup and success at the weekend will leave them just two wins away from a possible clash against Football League opposition.

“We have not managed to get into the first round proper in a while and so that is a target.

“It would be a great experience, the lads know how important a cup run would be for the club so we are going there focused and hoping to make some history.”

Elsewhere, in the competition, Southport will be looking to make progress when they entertain Bradford PA.