Magpies looking to settle an old score

Chorley have revenge in mind this weekend when they welcome Darlington 1883 to Victory Park.

The Magpies are still smarting from the 2-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of the Quakers earlier in the season. That loss was the first to be inflicted on Matt Jansen’s men this season and assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio is keen to see the Magpies reverse that scoreline.

A victory for Chorley would also put clear daylight between themselves and Darlington, who are currently in sixth spot in the National League North, four points and two places behind their hosts.

Barring leaders AFC Fylde, Darlington have scored the most goals in the division this season but they will be coming up against the team which has conceded the fewest.

“There is the incentive of a score to settle, since they inflicted the first defeat of the season on us back in August,” Vermiglio said.

“Darlington are a free-scoring side with a goals tally second only to Fylde’s.

“We boast the best defence in the league, so the game will be a fascinating one.”

Meanwhile, Fylde continue their relentless promotion bid tomorrow when they travel to face a Salford City side without one-time Coasters’ goalscoring hero Richie Allen.

Allen was synonymous with Fylde’s climb up the non-league leader but he left the club last season and part of the transfer deal was that would not play in any matches against his former team.

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor said: “When Richie left us, we could have asked a transfer fee for him, which we didn’t. But there was a stipulation that he would not play against us.”

“It was just a question of covering ourselves.”

Interim manager Liam Watson will begin the process of trying to steer Southport away from the National League relegation zone this weekend. The Sandgrounders boss, who replaced the sacked Steve Burr this week on a temporary basis, will take charge of his first league game when they travel to Gateshead. Meanwhile, in the NPL First Division North, Clitheroe are at home to Ossett Town, while Burscough host Trafford. Kendal Town visit Colwyn Bay.