Magpies could swoop for young league stars

The transfer window might have slammed shut in the Football League last week, but Chorley boss Matt Jansen says the Magpies’ shopping might not yet be done.

League clubs cannot do business with each other until January 1st.

But after securing the services of League One Fleetwood Town’s midfielder Nick Haughton on transfer deadline day, there could be an opportunity for Jansen’s National League North outfit to snap-up more young talent on loan as league clubs turn to non-league club to give some of their fringe players game time and experience.

Jansen says the door is open for more signings but stressed he already has a healthy squad.

He said: “We always look to improve if we can, and we will if we can.

“We will see, but at the moment we have got a really healthy squad and I am happy.”

Chorley now host Darlington tonight before a Saturday trip to North Ferriby United, and his Magpies are full of confidence after the 2-0 win over York City on Saturday.

Experienced defender Stephen Jordan has recovered from a thigh strain but Jansen is still missing Keiran Charnock (ankle), summer signing Adam Anson - a 20-year-old who is still waiting to make his debut after injury, and Will Beesley who is struggling with an ankle injury.

And Jansen is hoping his 14th-placed men can climb the table: “We have dominated teams and have been a bit unfortunate not to win the two previous games prior to the York game.

“Things can only get better.

“We have added Nick Haughton and he has added a bit of magic, he had a great start on Saturday and it is good to see Josh Wilson off the mark too.

“We now host Darlington and travel to North Ferriby United with a lot of confidence.

“We will be looking to pick up six points and keep climbing the table.”

Enok Likoy-Elumba has gone on loan at Trafford after signing from Bolton this summer.

He played as a substitute for Trafford at the weekend and assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio explained the move.

He said: “He’s gone to Trafford to play for a month. It gives him an opportunity to play and get some minutes under his belt.

“We signed him during the summer. He did really well when we watched him for Bolton’s Under-18s

“He came up for a trial

“He’s strong and a really athletic player.

“He’s got something about him, but he needs a bit of men’s football - he’s just been used to playing in the Under-18s.

“Hopefully, he will get some games at Trafford and will then come back to us.”