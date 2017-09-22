Magpies boss Jansen tips defender Anson for bright future

Adam Anson will only get better after the summer signing finally made his Chorley bow last weekend.

The 20-year-old joined the Magpies from League One side Wigan Athletic but has endured a frustrating time since his arrival at Victory Park.

Looking to kick-start his career after failing to make a single appearance for Latics’ first team, the central defender has spent more time on the treatment table than the pitch after picking up a knock in pre-season.

However, he finally made his first appearance for the club in the 3-1 FA Cup away win over Stalybridge Celtic.

Playing as part of a three-man back-line, manager Matt Jansen was pleased with the way the youngster coped against the NPL Premier Division outfit and believes there is much more to come from him

Jansen said: “Adam has been out injured for a while, but he gave a very good performance playing on that right-hand side of the back three at Stalybridge.

“He will only get better, he is a great lad and will be a great asset to the club.”

There is a possibility Anson could keep his place as Chorley look to get back to winning ways in the league when they entertain AFC Telford United tomorrow.

After recording three wins on the spin, which lifted them away from the relegation zone in the National League North, the Magpies were brought back down to earth at Blyth Spartans where they lost 2-0.

Telford are one place below Chorley in the table, although their results this season would suggest that they will cause a problem or two for the Jansen’s men this weekend.

Of their five league wins this season, four have come on the road.

“Telford are next up for us,” saaid Jansen.

“There are no easy games in our league, proven by the fact that everyone has beaten everyone. We will focus on that, have a good week, do our prep and hopefully keep our form going.”

Meanwhile, Chorley have received a favourable draw in their quest to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup this season.

They will travel to North West Counties outfit Ashton Athletic in the third round of qualifying – with the winner going through to the final round of qualifying.

Elsewhere, in the National League North, Southport are away to Nuneaton.

In the National League, AFC Fylde welcome Woking to Mill Farm.