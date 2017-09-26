Magpies boss eyeing six wins from seven as they head to Ashton in FA Cup

Chorley boss Matt Jansen wants to end a splendid September on a high and secure passage to the next round of the FA Cup.

The Magpies’ third qualifying round clash at North West Counties’ Premier Division side Ashton Athletic will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and Jansen is keen to end the month by making it six wins from seven games.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, it is a 12.30 kick-off and it is great that the BBC are covering it.

“They are a potential banana skin, but so were Stalybridge Celtic, hopefully we can make it six wins out of seven.

“It has been a fantastic month for us and hopefully it will continue.”

The Magpies have scored 14 goals in their six September games so far with forwards Josh Wilson (five), Jason Walker (four) and Marcus Carver (four) all netting.

And the Magpies manager is pleased the goals are finally flowing.

Speaking after his team’s 3-2 home win over Telford, Jansen hopes the fans are enjoying the football.

He said: “In terms of strikers it has been fantastic, we have had Marcus scoring three in the last two or three games, Jason Walker scoring, Josh Wilson getting five in five.

“We are starting to score goals and starting to create things.

“That has been our nemesis over this past season, we are starting to turn that corner we are starting to be more dangerous in the opposing third, that is great and it is more exciting for the fans.

“Hopefully they have enjoyed that aspect of it but we are still solid at the back and we were on Saturday until the sending off.”