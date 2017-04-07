Jansen wants Magpies to finish season in style

Chorley boss Matt Jansen says the Magpies’ destiny is in their own hands as they bid to finish the season with a flourish and secure a play-off spot.

The Magpies have been in the mix all season and climbed back into the top five with convincing 4-0 win over Gainsborough Trinity last time out.

Jansen takes his side to Nuneaton Town this Saturday knowing that they will decide their own National League North fate between now and the end of the campaign.

“I’m hoping for five wins,” said the Chorley boss.

“It is in our hands, and if we fall at the final hurdle it will be disappointing.

“They have worked so hard to get into this position and we need to make sure we keep going and finish the job.

“I have never known the league like this, and the money that has been spent.

“We are punching above our weight in terms of budget, but I believe in the boys and that we can finish with a flourish.”

The Gainsborough win was inspired by a Jason Walker hat-trick with Marcus Carver also getting on the scoresheet for the first time since February, as the Magpies moved up to fifth.

“Jason was outstanding – but they all were,” said Jansen.

“It was nice for Marcus to get on the scoresheet as well, and it is nice for me to have a selection headache.

“Strikers judge themselves on goals but I keep saying, ‘Don’t worry about that’ and you can never doubt his work rate.”

Elsewhere in the National League North, AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is taking little for granted as his side inch ever closer to winning the title.

They go into tomorrow’s visit to Stalybridge Celtic nine points clear of the chasing pack, taking on a side scrapping for their lives and on a Bower Fold pitch that is showing clear signs of wear and tear and one that is also used by Oldham RL club.

Stalybridge have a task of Herculean proportions to get out of trouble as they are 10 points away from safety.

But they did show fighting spirit on Tuesday to beat Alfreton 2-0 and give themselves a sliver of hope with two matches in hand on their rivals.

Challinor was in attendance to see the Stalybridge win and he said: “They didn’t look like a team struggling at the bottom of the league.

“They look as though they have gone back to basics after appointing a new manager (Steve Burr) and they are working hard for each other and the win over Alfreton keeps them in touch.

“It will be a tough place to go on Saturday because the pitch is not the best – they play rugby on it. It is not in a good condition and it will mean that we have to adapt.”

In the National League, bottom-of-the-table Southport travel to Sutton.