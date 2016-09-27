Jansen says Magpies will appeal Carver’s red card

Chorley boss Matt Jansen says the club will appeal Marcus Carver’s red card after the striker was sent off in the Magpies’ 0-0 draw at Telford.

Referee Anthony Tankard sent Carver for an early bath just seconds into the second half for an alleged deliberate elbow on Telford defender Dwayne Samuels.

But after watching a replay, Jansen says it was not intentional, and that he will appeal to the FA to hopefully get the decision and a potential three-match ban overturned.

He said: “It is always a hard-earned point when you get reduced to 10 men in the first few seconds of the second half.

“Since seeing the footage, it is a genuine jump that Marcus has made and we will appeal it, full stop.

“It wasn’t a sending off, even their defender said it was not a sending off.

“It was an innocuous challenge, Marcus’ eyes were glued on the ball.

“It ruined the game for us but I am overwhelmed with how well we have done.

“Another clean sheet, with the second half with 10 men – it is a good result.

“A little bit disappointed we went down to 10 men, but the resolution, the team’s spirit the togetherness, the organisation was outstanding.

“They could not break us down. The lads showed unbelievable resolve and energy.”

Will Beesley had to come off due to a hamstring tweak at Telford and Jansen says he will be assessed.

He said: “Will felt his hamstring a little bit, it was not a bad pull but we will have to assess.”

The result leaves Chorley fifth in the National League North as they prepare for a cup double header.

The holders travel to North West Counties First Division side Prestwich Heys in the LFA Trophy tomorrow and then go to Spennymoor Town in the FA Cup third qualifying round on Saturday.

Jansen said: “We are looking forward to it. We will focus on Wednesday first and then look ahead to the cup tie.”

